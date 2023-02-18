Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after shooting in the Russell neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday night.

Officials said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Madison Street around 9:30 p.m.

Once police arrived on scene, they located a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smiley said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the Homicide Unity is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

