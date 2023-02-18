Contact Troubleshooters
Man in the hospital after shooting in the Russell neighborhood

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday night.

Officials said they located the man in the 2500 block of West Madison Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Smiley said the man was transported to UofL Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

