Man in hospital following shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday night.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting on Saddlebrook Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Once officers were on scene, they located a man who sustained what officials are calling a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was walking in the are of Rockford Lane and Cane Run Road when he was shot. He then ran to a friend’s apartment on Saddlebrook.

From there, Smiley said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

