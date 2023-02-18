Officials identify woman, 2-year-old girl killed in house fire near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in a deadly house fire near Iroquois Park on Valentine’s Day.

Natacha Turner, 35, and Sapphire Attieh, 2, died from a fire in the 900 block of Palatka Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Turner was found dead inside the home by Louisville Fire & Rescue crews, while Sapphire was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Fire crews said the home was extensively damaged. Louisville Arson and LMPD are working a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Family started a GoFundMe to help pay for Sapphire’s burial expenses.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.