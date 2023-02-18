Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify woman, 2-year-old girl killed in house fire near Iroquois Park

Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road...
Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road on reports of a house fire.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in a deadly house fire near Iroquois Park on Valentine’s Day.

Natacha Turner, 35, and Sapphire Attieh, 2, died from a fire in the 900 block of Palatka Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Turner was found dead inside the home by Louisville Fire & Rescue crews, while Sapphire was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Fire crews said the home was extensively damaged. Louisville Arson and LMPD are working a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Family started a GoFundMe to help pay for Sapphire’s burial expenses.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity High School closing due to threat
Police said two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Rollover JCPS bus crash on I-265 North near Westport Road sends 1 person to hospital
It was reported Thursday at 12:28 p.m. in the 6100 block of Springhouse Farm Lane off Lime Kiln.
East Louisville home catches fire after lightning strike
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
The University of Louisville is offering more aid to Kentucky students with an expanded...
UofL extends scholarship opportunities through Cardinal Commitment Grant
Doctors say Louisvillians are not at risk of chemicals contaminating their water two weeks...
Experts say Ohio River chemical spill does not impact Louisville
Young people looking for work and employers looking to hire can both now sign up for SummerWorks.
2023 SummerWorks program helps students find summer jobs