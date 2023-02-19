2 families displaced after fire in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department said two families have been displaced after a fire in the Jacobs neighborhood Sunday.

According to LFD, calls came in for a fire in the 3600 block of Elderwood Way at 11:43 a.m. and around 21 firefighters arrived three minutes later. The fire was controlled by 12:03 p.m.

Officials said the fire was started from an unattended candle.

Four apartments were affected by the fire and two families were displaced, one family with one adult and two children and the other with two adults.

According to LFD, there were no injuries reported.

Red Cross was requested to help those who were displaced.

