50th annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Day Parade kickoff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to a release.
The parade has become a regional attraction, bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March.
Event organizers said kickoff events will include the following:
- Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)
- Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s
- St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid
- 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11
- Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen
Event organizers said this will bring a much-needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.
For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.