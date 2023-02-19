Contact Troubleshooters
50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade kickoff

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade,...
The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick's Parade, according to a release.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade, according to a release.

The parade has become a regional attraction bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March.

Event organizers said kickoff events will include the following:

  • Wearin’ O’ the Green on Feb. 24 at Bellarmine
  • Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)
  • Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s
  • St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid
  • 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11
  • Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen

Event organizers said this will bring a much needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here.

