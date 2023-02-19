50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade kickoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade, according to a release.

The parade has become a regional attraction bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March.

Event organizers said kickoff events will include the following:

Wearin’ O’ the Green on Feb. 24 at Bellarmine

Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)

Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s

St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid

50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11

Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen

Event organizers said this will bring a much needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here.

