Coroner identifies 27-year-old man shot, killed in Bon Air neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Bon Air neighborhood Saturday evening.

Major Corey Robinson said police responded to a call about a man shot in the parking lot of the 2300 block of Terrier Court around 8:20 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police said the man died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

The coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Darionte Coleman of Louisville. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip.

