East Palestine resident fears future in aftermath of derailment

East Palestine derailment
East Palestine derailment
By Tricia Macke
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An East Palestine resident is voicing her concerns regarding the aftermath of the train derailment in early February.

“I’m afraid we’re going to be stuck here, and then we’re kind of like their little lab rats. Like maybe you might get cancer, five or ten years down the road, you might not, but you might, is what their saying. That’s my fear.

“I don’t want to live in a what-if or maybe kind of life. I don’t want to fear in the five to ten years that me or my children are going to get sick or my grandchildren will never have their own children or be sick and never get to live life. That scares me,” resident Shelby Wagner said.

FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has the story.

