FORECAST: Mild and sunny Sunday before an unsettled and warm week of weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

A beautiful end to the weekend

Temperatures reach near record-breaking levels by midweek

Multiple rounds of showers and a few storms bring more heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a wonderful end to the weekend with increasing sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures!

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty at times, with speeds up to 25 mph.

Clouds build back into the region overnight ahead of our next rainmaker. A few isolated showers will be possible late but will remain very isolated and light.

Monday will feature another day with mild temperatures, however, sunshine will be limited.

A few hit-or-miss showers will also be possible, keeping the clouds around for the majority of the day. Highs look to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few clouds will stick around Monday night with temperatures remaining mild. Lows will only fall into the 40s. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise for this upcoming week as unsettled weather makes a return.

So far, Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon/evening has our attention for seeing the best chance of showers and storms, a few of which could be on the stronger side.

We’ll also see highs soar into the 60s and 70s through mid to late next week with this active pattern. Some temperatures could come close to tying or breaking our record highs by Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the free WAVE Weather App for more

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.