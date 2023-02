I-71 North, South experiencing intermittent rolling roadblocks due to cable pulls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays until 3:30 p.m. on I-71 North and South due to cable pulls.

Oldham County Emergency Management said that I-71 North and South between Gene Snyder and exit 14 will be experiencing intermittent rolling roadblocks and shutdowns.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.