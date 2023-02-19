Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Fire Department hosts annual awards, retirement banquet

The Louisville Fire Department hosted its 86th Annual Awards and Retirement Banquet on Thursday...
The Louisville Fire Department hosted its 86th Annual Awards and Retirement Banquet on Thursday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department hosted its 86th Annual Awards and Retirement Banquet on Thursday afternoon.

The event took place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Field.

Major Bobby Cooper said this annual event gives the LFD the opportunity to recognize and celebrate people in the department and individual citizens for extraordinary service, accomplishments and contributions to the Louisville Division of Fire and the entire Louisville community.

There was a tribute to the deaths that happened in the line of duty, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg gave a speech and dinner was served before the presentation of awards.

The awards were as follows:

  • 30 members retired – 2 Battalion Chiefs, 15 Company Commanders, 5 Sergeants, 6 Firefighters, 1 Fire Apparatus Mechanic and 1 Fire Custodian.
  • Length of service recognitions: 6 members recognized for 25 years of service, 3 members recognized for 30 years of service and 2 members recognized for 35 years of service.
  • Two Citizen Awards were presented to Belle of Louisville crew and staff for risking their lives saving a victim during a potential drowning incident on the Ohio River.
  • The “Doc” Thomas Award were presented to Orangetheory Fitness for outfitting firehouses with treadmills and cardio equipment.
  • Two Community Leadership Awards were presented. One to Jim and Connie Rogers and the other to the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation. In March 2022, Jim and Connie Rogers sponsored the first LFD Safe Haven Baby Box at Engine 6 in the Portland neighborhood. In December 2022, the Prather Foundation sponsored the second Safe Haven Baby Box installation at Engine 16 / Truck 3 near Old Louisville and the UofL campus.
  • The Medal of Merit was presented to Sergeant Tamara Stewart and Sergeant Ashby Green for leading the inaugural Lesley Prather Girls Empowerment Camp. 13 Unit Citations were also presented to the active and retired LFD personnel who supported the camp.
  • In 2022 the LFD rescued several people from emergency incidents. 7 Firefighters are being recognized and receiving the Medal of Valor for rescues made during structure fires.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
A viewer says she and neighbors had to be rescued overnight
TEAM COVERAGE: Body found in submerged vehicle
Man dead after deadly motorcycle crash in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
500 block of Roselane Street.
Juvenile dies at hospital after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Pleasant Sunday before another warm and unsettled week
500 block of Roselane Street.
Juvenile dies at hospital after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Henry County
Man in hospital following shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood