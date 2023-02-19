Louisville Fire Department hosts annual awards, retirement banquet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department hosted its 86th Annual Awards and Retirement Banquet on Thursday afternoon.

The event took place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Field.

Major Bobby Cooper said this annual event gives the LFD the opportunity to recognize and celebrate people in the department and individual citizens for extraordinary service, accomplishments and contributions to the Louisville Division of Fire and the entire Louisville community.

There was a tribute to the deaths that happened in the line of duty, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg gave a speech and dinner was served before the presentation of awards.

The awards were as follows:

30 members retired – 2 Battalion Chiefs, 15 Company Commanders, 5 Sergeants, 6 Firefighters, 1 Fire Apparatus Mechanic and 1 Fire Custodian.

Length of service recognitions: 6 members recognized for 25 years of service, 3 members recognized for 30 years of service and 2 members recognized for 35 years of service.

Two Citizen Awards were presented to Belle of Louisville crew and staff for risking their lives saving a victim during a potential drowning incident on the Ohio River.

The “Doc” Thomas Award were presented to Orangetheory Fitness for outfitting firehouses with treadmills and cardio equipment.

Two Community Leadership Awards were presented. One to Jim and Connie Rogers and the other to the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation. In March 2022, Jim and Connie Rogers sponsored the first LFD Safe Haven Baby Box at Engine 6 in the Portland neighborhood. In December 2022, the Prather Foundation sponsored the second Safe Haven Baby Box installation at Engine 16 / Truck 3 near Old Louisville and the UofL campus.

The Medal of Merit was presented to Sergeant Tamara Stewart and Sergeant Ashby Green for leading the inaugural Lesley Prather Girls Empowerment Camp. 13 Unit Citations were also presented to the active and retired LFD personnel who supported the camp.

In 2022 the LFD rescued several people from emergency incidents. 7 Firefighters are being recognized and receiving the Medal of Valor for rescues made during structure fires.

