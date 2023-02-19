Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested a man in connection to Saturday’s homicide in the Bon Air neighborhood.

Around 8:20 p.m., Major Corey Robinson said police were called to respond to a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the 2300 block of Terrier Court.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police said the man died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, the coroner identified the man as 27-year-old Darionte Coleman of Louisville.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Deterious Brown in connection to the homicide. He was charged with one count of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.