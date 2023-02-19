Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Bon Air neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man has died following a shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood Saturday evening.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man has died following a shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood Saturday evening.

Major Corey Robinson said LMPD responded to a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot in the 2300 block of Terrier Court around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was dead on arrival.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip.

