Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
500 block of Roselane Street.
Juvenile dies at hospital after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood
KSP: Man killed in Henry County crash
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

Latest News

Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle
The Louisville Fire Department said two families have been displaced after a fire in the Jacobs...
2 families displaced after fire in Jacobs neighborhood
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the...
US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war