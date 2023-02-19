Senator Karen Berg’s unique perspective on LGBTQ+ bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, hundreds of people including Governor Andy Beshear, were in Frankfort at the state capitol protesting against Senate Bill 150.

Supporters of the bill said it empowers parents and school districts.

Opposers believe it’s an attack on LGBTQ+ youth.

SB 150 proposes it would provide First Amendment protections to staff and students by ensuring no one is compelled or required to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex.

Those in favor and against the bill intersect with Senator Karen Berg (D-KY) District 26, who’s a physician, lawmaker, and mother.

Senator Max Wise (R-KY) District 16, who sponsored SB-150, said it’s about parents knowing what’s going on with their children.

”It provides parameters. It provides processes within which local school boards will promote parent engagement,” Wise said. “These are topics and discussions that parents need to be aware of always in the upbringing of their children.”

Senator Berg disagreed and said language in the bill does the opposite.

As a physician, parent, and lawmaker, Berg proposed an amendment. Under her revision, if a parent informs the school their child has gender dysphoria, it would be treated like any other healthcare condition and accommodations would be made.

Her amendment was refused by lawmakers.

”In their parents’ rights bill, they don’t want parents like me to have the right to say ‘I want my child’s gender confirmed in school,’” Berg said.

Senator Berg said gender-confirming pronouns are more than words. She said for trans youth it’s about acceptance and suicide prevention.

”They know this is the simplest thing we can do in our schools to affirm these children and keep them alive,” Berg said.

Republican lawmakers have filed two other bills, House Bill 173 and Senate Bill 102, both deal with how LGBTQ+ topics should be handled in schools.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.