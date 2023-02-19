Contact Troubleshooters
Several people displaced following large fire in Pleasure Ridge Park

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PRP Fire Department said a large apartment fire displaced several people Saturday afternoon.

PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said crews were dispatched around 2:42 p.m. on a report of a structure fire and arrived four minutes later.

30 firefighters responded to the fire, which was on the ground level.

Officials said there were multiple occupants that were “self-rescued” and crews rescued one person that was able to walk out on their own from the third floor.

Meiman said PRP EMS transported four people with various non-life threatening injuries.

According to PRP Fire, crews gained control of the fire in 16 minutes.

Of 24 units in the apartment building, 10 were affected. Of those 10, occupants were assisted by American Red Cross and property management.

The Louisville Metro Arson Squad is handling the ongoing investigation

