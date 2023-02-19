St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the Highlands for 50th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Highlands for its 50th anniversary Saturday.

Presented by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Baxter and Broadway and will disperse at Windsor Place.

The parade has become a regional attraction, bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March. Organizers said this will bring a much-needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.

Event organizers said kickoff events for St. Patrick’s Day will be held throughout March including:

Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)

Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s

St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid

50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11

Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen

Saturday’s street closings during the parade include the following:

Broadway from Barret to Baxter will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection at approximately 4:30 pm.

Baxter from Barret to Broadway will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.

Bishop Street will remain open but Bishop/Payne Street and Bishop/Rogers Street will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.

The intersections of Rubel Ave /Rogers, 1067-1027 Rogers St and 1099-1073 Payne St will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Lexington/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.

The intersection of Barret Ave and Baxter Ave will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.

Southbound Baxter Avenue from Rogers Street to Broadway will close at 2:00 pm and will reopen as soon as the last parade unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection. Northbound Baxter from Cherokee Road to Market will not close.

Baxter Avenue from Breckinridge to Highland Avenue will close at 12:00 pm and reopen at approximately 8:00 pm.

1520-1598 Morton Ave to Baxter Ave will close at 12:00pm and reopen at approximately at 8:00 p.m.

Bardstown Road from Highland to Windsor Place will close at 2:00 pm and reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here. To view the parade route, click or tap here.

