St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the Highlands for 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Highlands for its 50th anniversary Saturday.
Presented by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Baxter and Broadway and will disperse at Windsor Place.
The parade has become a regional attraction, bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March. Organizers said this will bring a much-needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.
Event organizers said kickoff events for St. Patrick’s Day will be held throughout March including:
- Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)
- Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s
- St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid
- 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11
- Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen
Saturday’s street closings during the parade include the following:
- Broadway from Barret to Baxter will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection at approximately 4:30 pm.
- Baxter from Barret to Broadway will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
- Bishop Street will remain open but Bishop/Payne Street and Bishop/Rogers Street will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
- The intersections of Rubel Ave /Rogers, 1067-1027 Rogers St and 1099-1073 Payne St will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Lexington/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
- The intersection of Barret Ave and Baxter Ave will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
- Southbound Baxter Avenue from Rogers Street to Broadway will close at 2:00 pm and will reopen as soon as the last parade unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection. Northbound Baxter from Cherokee Road to Market will not close.
- Baxter Avenue from Breckinridge to Highland Avenue will close at 12:00 pm and reopen at approximately 8:00 pm.
- 1520-1598 Morton Ave to Baxter Ave will close at 12:00pm and reopen at approximately at 8:00 p.m.
- Bardstown Road from Highland to Windsor Place will close at 2:00 pm and reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m.
For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here. To view the parade route, click or tap here.
