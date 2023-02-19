Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the Highlands for 50th anniversary

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade,...
The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade, according to a release.(The Ancient Order of Hibernians)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Highlands for its 50th anniversary Saturday.

Presented by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Baxter and Broadway and will disperse at Windsor Place.

The parade has become a regional attraction, bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville in March. Organizers said this will bring a much-needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter.

Event organizers said kickoff events for St. Patrick’s Day will be held throughout March including:

  • Salute to the St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Kids on March 4 at ValuMarket (ages K-4th grade)
  • Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery & Tapping on March 9 at O’Shea’s
  • St. Patrick’s Mass on March 11 at St. Brigid
  • 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 11
  • Irish meal on March 17 at Franciscan Kitchen

Saturday’s street closings during the parade include the following:

  • Broadway from Barret to Baxter will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection at approximately 4:30 pm.
  • Baxter from Barret to Broadway will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
  • Bishop Street will remain open but Bishop/Payne Street and Bishop/Rogers Street will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
  • The intersections of Rubel Ave /Rogers, 1067-1027 Rogers St and 1099-1073 Payne St will close to Baxter Ave access from 1:00pm and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Lexington/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
  • The intersection of Barret Ave and Baxter Ave will close at noon and reopen as soon as the last unit clears the Barret/Baxter intersection at approximately 4:30pm.
  • Southbound Baxter Avenue from Rogers Street to Broadway will close at 2:00 pm and will reopen as soon as the last parade unit clears the Baxter/Broadway intersection. Northbound Baxter from Cherokee Road to Market will not close.
  • Baxter Avenue from Breckinridge to Highland Avenue will close at 12:00 pm and reopen at approximately 8:00 pm.
  • 1520-1598 Morton Ave to Baxter Ave will close at 12:00pm and reopen at approximately at 8:00 p.m.
  • Bardstown Road from Highland to Windsor Place will close at 2:00 pm and reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Parade, click or tap here. To view the parade route, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
Suzanne Craft
Louisville woman found guilty to federal charges for mailing racial threats
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s...
Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
Community reacts to DOJ LMPD report
Howard University students spend spring break helping community
UPS celebrating Women’s History Month