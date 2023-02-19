Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency on the lower Mississippi River.

Hickman County Office of Emergency Management responded to the report.

According to a release from Hickman County Emergency Management, a Marquette Transportation vessel struck a dike. A few barges broke loose from the tow and the vessel was stuck near Wolf Island.

The vessel was sitting on the dike, which caused the boat to be unstable. The 6 member crew decided they needed assistance to return to land safely.

All crew members were returned safely to the Columbus boat and ramp and were checked out by EMS.

