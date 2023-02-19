Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said that a woman is in the hospital after being shot in a fight with her boyfriend Sunday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Vendetta Way around 2 p.m.

According to officials, further investigation revealed that a man had gotten into an altercation with his girlfriend when he fired a weapon that hit her once.

Smiley said the woman received a non-life threatening injury and was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation and charges against the man are currently pending.

