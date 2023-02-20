Contact Troubleshooters
2023 Pegasus Pins arriving at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

File photo of the 2018 Pegasus Pins.
File photo of the 2018 Pegasus Pins.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first shipment of 2023 Pegasus Pins are arriving this week, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The pins will be delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street. It’s the first location to sell this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival pins.

2023 Pegasus Pins will be available to but at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Friday.

The Pegasus Pin sponsorships are now one of four primary sources of funding for the Derby Festival and started as an awareness campaign for the not-for-profit civic celebration in 1973, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

