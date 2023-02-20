2023 Pegasus Pins arriving at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first shipment of 2023 Pegasus Pins are arriving this week, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The pins will be delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street. It’s the first location to sell this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival pins.

2023 Pegasus Pins will be available to but at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Friday.

The Pegasus Pin sponsorships are now one of four primary sources of funding for the Derby Festival and started as an awareness campaign for the not-for-profit civic celebration in 1973, according to the release.

