9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County woman is charged with nine counts of animal cruelty after nine horses were found suffering from abuse and neglect, according to Kenton County Animal Services.

KCAS says Brandie Hart, owner of the horses, was arrested on Jan. 5.

Animal Control Officers, the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kenton County Police Department arrived at the property in the 11000 block of Decoursey Pike in Kenton County to serve a search warrant to Hart on Dec. 22, 2022, “regarding horses which may be suffering from abuse and/or neglect or are being kept in violation of applicable laws or county ordinances,” a news release from KCAS said.

While searching the area, officers found nine horses that were “severely underweight,” and “some with visible hip and rib bones,” animal services said.

Officers noticed that there was no food in the stalls for the horses nor for horses in the pasture, according to the criminal complaint.

“The stalls had no bedding and the horses were walking around in their own urine and feces,” KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs said. “It was apparent that they hadn’t been cleaned properly in quite some time.”

Dr. Tony Wolfe, an equine vet, was called to the property to evaluate the horses and it was then decided to remove all nine horses for abuse and neglect, the court documents said.

According to the search warrant the vet was asked to score each horse’s health on a scale of 1-10 and not a single horse graded higher than a four.

“The horses were experiencing varying degrees of malnourishment, skin disease, lack of dental care, and lack of regular upkeep,” according to the complaint.

Additionally, the equine vet also noticed two bales of hay outside the barn and noted that “it seems especially cruel to allow [the horses] to suffer hunger pains with food just out of reach as their body conditions worsen, slowly, due to inadequate caloric intake,” the court documents said.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” KCAS Director Maccombs said. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

Hart was being held on a $2,500 bond at the Boone County Jail but was bailed out, according to jail records.

KCAS is trying to find homes for six of the horses which have been released to the shelter, while the other three remain in protective custody while the case is pending litigation.

Contact KCAS at 859-356-7400 if you are interested in adopting one of the horses.

You can also help with the cost of the horses’ ongoing care by making a donation at this link or mailing a check donation to the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Dr. in Covington.

