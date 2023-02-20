Contact Troubleshooters
Bardstown City School employee arrested on sexual abuse charges

Jeremy Dale
Jeremy Dale(Bardstown Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed with Bardstown City Schools was arrested on sexual abuse charges after an investigation began at the beginning of February.

Bardstown police said they were called by Bardstown City Schools Feb. 2 to assist in an investigation regarding the alleged misconduct of an employee.

On Monday, 49-year-old Jeremy Dale was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse and one count of harassment-physical contact-no injury.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Bardstown Police Department at (502)348-6811 or dial (502)348-HEAT (4328) to remain anonymous.

