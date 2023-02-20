Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot, killed

Officers were called to Jouett Creek Drive off Hays Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a burglary.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after an overnight burglary.

Officers were called to Jouett Creek Drive off Hays Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a burglary.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home.

He died from his injuries.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the man was a 19-year-old who was breaking into the home.

Ginn says the homeowner and his children were inside at the time of the break-in.

He says the burglar and homeowner did not know each other.

Ginn expects to release the name of the man killed later Monday.

Police say all parties involved have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers; mild temperatures
A memorial was held in Louisville for 32-year-old John Taylor Jr. He died in the Phoenix Hill...
Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
The family of John Taylor Jr. said he kept to himself, never bothered anyone, and nobody who...
Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Feb. 18 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/20