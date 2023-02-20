Coroner: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot, killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after an overnight burglary.

Officers were called to Jouett Creek Drive off Hays Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a burglary.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home.

He died from his injuries.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the man was a 19-year-old who was breaking into the home.

Ginn says the homeowner and his children were inside at the time of the break-in.

He says the burglar and homeowner did not know each other.

Ginn expects to release the name of the man killed later Monday.

Police say all parties involved have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.