Dawne Gee recognized for community achievement

In honor of her service to the Louisville community, WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee was named one of two recipients of the 2023 "Keeper of the Dream" award by Louis
By Maira Ansari
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of Black History Month we want to revisit a tremendous achievement of one of our own. Nearly a month ago, two people in Louisville were presented the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award because of their impacts on our community. One of those people was our very own Dawne Gee.

When she learned I wanted to do a story on her recognition, Dawne being Dawne said, “that’s not a story.” Dawne said that because she’s humble, but anyone who knows her knows the light she brings in our world.

For nearly 30 years, Dawne Gee has been a fixture at WAVE News. She’s made us laugh. She’s made us cry. Okay, she’s made us cry a lot. Made us appreciate life and the good around us. Her life is an open book. Dawne shares her struggles, like the stroke she suffered while on the air on Nov. 25, 2016.

When she’s not at work, Dawne spends her time at community events, speaking engagements, and working on her non-profit, “A Recipe to End Hunger,” which helps feed hungry children across our area.

Dawne always reminds us that “we need each other.” But our community needs Dawne...her hugs, smile, and compassion.

On January 15, at the Kentucky Center, Dawne along with former University of Louisville basketball player and entrepreneur, Junior Bridgeman, received the 2023 Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award. The award recognizes people who’ve dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence and civic activism. Her acceptance speech focused on a simple phrase.

“I am my brother’s keeper,” Dawne said. “Even those brothers I don’t see eye to eye with.”

My brother’s keeper is often used with the suggestion that people do have a responsibility to care for and watch over their fellow human beings.

“I am my brother’s keeper. My homeless brother, my Muslim brother, my black brother, my white brother, my Latino, Asian, mixed brother, my LGBTQIA brother, my Jewish brother, my Christian brother, my atheist brother, my racist brother, my addicted brother.”

As Dawne reminds us, “No one is born with hatred in their heart. That is taught.”

She also reminds us that if hatred can be taught, so can love and at the table of brotherhood there is room for everyone.

“Invite someone who is having a hard time. Invite someone who does not look like you. Scoot over and let them sit next to you. Give up your seat,” Dawne said. “The time is always right to do the right thing. It’s time for it to stop being a dream and make it a reality. You are right. I am a keeper. I thank you. God bless you.”

Dawne says she wouldn’t be able to do what she does or be the person that she is without her family. You’ll often see her parents, kids, and siblings at events helping our community.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

