First shipment of 2023 Pegasus Pins arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first shipment of 2023 Pegasus Pins has arrived on Friday to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, where the new pins were unveiled to the public.

The location at 528 West Main Street is the first place that will sell this year’s pins, which can be used as admission to many of the Kentucky Derby Festival events.

Evan Williams also unveiled the special edition Single Barrel Bourbon to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the pins and the 68th Kentucky Derby Festival.

“This is the seventh year we’ve partnered with the Kentucky Derby Festival to release a signature bottle,” Jodie Filiatreau, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisinal Distiller said. “The bottle has teal wax on it, and has a Pegasus Pin attached to the bottle itself.”

Filiatreau said the bourbon is 119 proof and is available at the Evan Williams retail shop and other retailers.

The Pegasus Pin is available exclusively at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience until March 3.

