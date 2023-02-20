Fish Fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lenten season begins on Feb. 22, and with it comes the return of local fish fries.

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year. Here’s the list to where you can go:

St. Aloysius (212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley) Feb. 22 and Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru

St. Aloysius (187 S. Plum St., Shepherdsville) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru

St. Andrew United Church of Christ (2608 Browns Lane) Wednesdays from Feb. 22 through Apr. 5 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in and carryout

St. Anthanasius (5915 Outer Loop) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru

St. Bartholomew (2040 Buechel Bank Road) Fridays through March 31 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Benedict (211 W. Oak Street, Lebanon Junction) Fridays through March 31 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Bernard (7500 Tangelo Drive) Fridays through March 31 Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in or drive-thru pickup

Church of the Annunciation (105 Main Street, Shelbyville) Fridays through March 31 Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Edward (9608 Sue Helen Drive) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way) Fridays through March 31 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Road) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Francis Xavier (155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington) Fridays through March 31 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

Good Shepherd (3525 Rudd Avenue) Fridays through March 31 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in

Holy Family Church (3938 Poplar Level Road) Fridays through March 31 Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru

Holy Trinity (501 Cherrywood Road) Fridays through March 17 Dine-in

St. Margaret Mary (7813 Shelbyville Road) Fridays through March 24 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2822 Frankfort Avenue) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Michael (3705 Stones Lakes Drive) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or drive-thru

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (5505 New Cut Road) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

Our Mother of Sorrow (770 Eastern Parkway) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Patrick (1000 N. Beckley Station Road) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Raphael (2131 Lancashire Avenue) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Rita (8709 Preston Highway) Fridays through March 31 Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in or carryout

St. Stephen Martyr (3015 Greenup Road) Fridays through March 31 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in

St. Teresa of Calcutta (903 Fairdale Road) Fridays through March 31 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in

St. Thomas More (6105 South Third Street) Fridays through April 9 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in



Did we forget any? Feel free to send information on additional fish fries to us by emailing here.

