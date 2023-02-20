Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fish Fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lenten season begins on Feb. 22, and with it comes the return of local fish fries.

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year. Here’s the list to where you can go:

  • St. Aloysius (212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley)
    • Feb. 22 and Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
  • St. Aloysius (187 S. Plum St., Shepherdsville)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
  • St. Andrew United Church of Christ (2608 Browns Lane)
    • Wednesdays from Feb. 22 through Apr. 5
    • 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in and carryout
  • St. Anthanasius (5915 Outer Loop)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
  • St. Bartholomew (2040 Buechel Bank Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Benedict (211 W. Oak Street, Lebanon Junction)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Bernard (7500 Tangelo Drive)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in or drive-thru pickup
  • Church of the Annunciation (105 Main Street, Shelbyville)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Edward (9608 Sue Helen Drive)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Francis Xavier (155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • Good Shepherd (3525 Rudd Avenue)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in
  • Holy Family Church (3938 Poplar Level Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
  • Holy Trinity (501 Cherrywood Road)
    • Fridays through March 17
    • Dine-in
  • St. Margaret Mary (7813 Shelbyville Road)
    • Fridays through March 24
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2822 Frankfort Avenue)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Michael (3705 Stones Lakes Drive)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in or drive-thru
  • Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (5505 New Cut Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • Our Mother of Sorrow (770 Eastern Parkway)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Patrick (1000 N. Beckley Station Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Raphael (2131 Lancashire Avenue)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Rita (8709 Preston Highway)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in or carryout
  • St. Stephen Martyr (3015 Greenup Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Dine-in
  • St. Teresa of Calcutta (903 Fairdale Road)
    • Fridays through March 31
    • 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in
  • St. Thomas More (6105 South Third Street)
    • Fridays through April 9
    • 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Dine-in

Did we forget any? Feel free to send information on additional fish fries to us by emailing here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger.
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition
This slow cooker black-eyed peas recipe is easy, affordable, and nutritious!
Save money and time with January’s recipe of the month
One of Louisville’s signature dishes is getting highlighted all week as part of Louisville Hot...
Louisville Hot Brown Week kicks off with specials at area restaurants
Dozens of restaurants around Louisville are rolling out special deals for Louisville Burger Week.
Louisville Burger Week 2022: Agave & Rye