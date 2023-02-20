Fish Fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lenten season begins on Feb. 22, and with it comes the return of local fish fries.
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year. Here’s the list to where you can go:
- St. Aloysius (212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley)
- Feb. 22 and Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
- St. Aloysius (187 S. Plum St., Shepherdsville)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
- St. Andrew United Church of Christ (2608 Browns Lane)
- Wednesdays from Feb. 22 through Apr. 5
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in and carryout
- St. Anthanasius (5915 Outer Loop)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
- St. Bartholomew (2040 Buechel Bank Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Benedict (211 W. Oak Street, Lebanon Junction)
- Fridays through March 31
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Bernard (7500 Tangelo Drive)
- Fridays through March 31
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or drive-thru pickup
- Church of the Annunciation (105 Main Street, Shelbyville)
- Fridays through March 31
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Edward (9608 Sue Helen Drive)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way)
- Fridays through March 31
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Francis Xavier (155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington)
- Fridays through March 31
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- Good Shepherd (3525 Rudd Avenue)
- Fridays through March 31
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in
- Holy Family Church (3938 Poplar Level Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru
- Holy Trinity (501 Cherrywood Road)
- Fridays through March 17
- Dine-in
- St. Margaret Mary (7813 Shelbyville Road)
- Fridays through March 24
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2822 Frankfort Avenue)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Michael (3705 Stones Lakes Drive)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in or drive-thru
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (5505 New Cut Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- Our Mother of Sorrow (770 Eastern Parkway)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Patrick (1000 N. Beckley Station Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Raphael (2131 Lancashire Avenue)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Rita (8709 Preston Highway)
- Fridays through March 31
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or carryout
- St. Stephen Martyr (3015 Greenup Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dine-in
- St. Teresa of Calcutta (903 Fairdale Road)
- Fridays through March 31
- 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in
- St. Thomas More (6105 South Third Street)
- Fridays through April 9
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in
Did we forget any? Feel free to send information on additional fish fries to us by emailing here.
