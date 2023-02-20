Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers; mild temperatures

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few showers may redevelop this afternoon
  • Record warmth likely in the cards Wednesday-Thursday
  • Showers and thunderstorms possible mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will rule into the afternoon with still a small risk for redevelopment of shower, mainly east of I-65. Partly cloudy skies tonight will develop with only a small chance for a shower to the north of I-64.

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day for WAVE Country with a mix of sun and clouds with highs above normal...reaching well into the 50s. A warm front moves in Tuesday Night (roughly around midnight) with a period of showers possible. More noticeable will be the temperature rise after its passage. Temperatures may be closer to 60 degrees by sunrise.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the free WAVE Weather App for more updates.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, February 20, 2023

