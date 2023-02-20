FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers; mild temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Few showers may redevelop this afternoon

Record warmth likely in the cards Wednesday-Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms possible mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will rule into the afternoon with still a small risk for redevelopment of shower, mainly east of I-65. Partly cloudy skies tonight will develop with only a small chance for a shower to the north of I-64.

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day for WAVE Country with a mix of sun and clouds with highs above normal...reaching well into the 50s. A warm front moves in Tuesday Night (roughly around midnight) with a period of showers possible. More noticeable will be the temperature rise after its passage. Temperatures may be closer to 60 degrees by sunrise.

Stay close to the forecast

