FORECAST: Monday morning showers; More rain by mid-week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rounds of showers this morning

Temperatures reach near record-breaking levels by mid-week

Mid-week rounds of showers and thunderstorms bring more heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will march through the region this morning before we see drier conditions this afternoon. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs today. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s. A few sprinkles/light showers are possible overnight. Our Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon as clouds begin to increase. Clouds continue to roll into the region Tuesday evening ahead of our next system. Rain gradually takes over tomorrow night into Wednesday morning as a warm front pushes north.

Rain moves out of the region Wednesday morning, allowing for some dry time during the afternoon. As we deal with gusty winds, temperatures soar into the 70s. The record high for Wednesday in Louisville is 72°. Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday night; heavy rain is possible at times. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 50s and low 60s accompanied by gusty winds. Near-record warmth is possible on Thursday as well.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the free WAVE Weather App for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.