Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Monday morning showers; More rain by mid-week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of showers this morning
  • Temperatures reach near record-breaking levels by mid-week
  • Mid-week rounds of showers and thunderstorms bring more heavy rainfall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will march through the region this morning before we see drier conditions this afternoon. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs today. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s. A few sprinkles/light showers are possible overnight. Our Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon as clouds begin to increase. Clouds continue to roll into the region Tuesday evening ahead of our next system. Rain gradually takes over tomorrow night into Wednesday morning as a warm front pushes north.

Rain moves out of the region Wednesday morning, allowing for some dry time during the afternoon. As we deal with gusty winds, temperatures soar into the 70s. The record high for Wednesday in Louisville is 72°. Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday night; heavy rain is possible at times. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 50s and low 60s accompanied by gusty winds. Near-record warmth is possible on Thursday as well.

Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the free WAVE Weather App for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, February 19, 2023

Most Read

Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, February 19, 2023
Bullitt County Road Department crews used most of Friday morning to clean up after roughly four...
Bullitt County emergency crews continue clearing roads a day after dangerous flooding
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/17
StormTALK! Weather Blog WAVE
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/15