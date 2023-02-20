Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Record warmth leads to wind & showers

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mild Tuesday in the 50s, record warmth for Wednesday & Thursday
  • Shower chances late Tuesday & late Wednesday nights
  • Wind gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday, additional gusts Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with only a very limited shower chance north of Louisville. Lows tonight will drop back into the 40s.

Tuesday is a partly sunny affair with highs in the mild 50s. Showers and downpours will move in from the southwest Tuesday night as a warm front passes through.

Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out with this. Lows in the 40s will occur around midnight before we rise into the 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

Louisville’s record high of 73° for Wednesday’s date will likely fall as highs reach into the mid 70s during the afternoon. While most of the day is warm and partly sunny, winds will gust up to 45 mph during the evening as showers and thunder approach.

The cold front will still be to our west much of Thursday, so highs will once again reach into the potentially recordbreaking 70s.

We’ll keep a small rain chance around during the day, but the cold front passing through in the evening looks to do so quietly. Late week looks much cooler with highs in the 40s.

