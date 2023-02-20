Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Moore High School student pleaded not guilty to bringing gun on campus

McClellan was in court Monday morning.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former student of Moore High School has just pleaded not guilty to bringing a gun onto the Jefferson County Public Schools campus.

There are two suspects in the case and now they’ve both pleaded not guilty. They’re former students, but the Louisville Metro Police Department said the whole thing started with an altercation between current students on Oct. 19, 2022.

The police report states that one of the students called Damian Andrew Maddox and Matthew Baker McClellan, III, and they pulled up to the school and got out. Police said McClellan had a handgun in his waistband and Maddox was waving his around.

A bunch of people were in the parking lot: staff and students. Police said Maddox and McClellan called one student out who was leaving with his dad saying they were going to physically assault him, according to the police report.

Maddox was arrested back in November and McClellan was arrested on Saturday. Both are facing several charges, including menacing and second-degree terroristic threatening. Maddox is also facing charges for another October incident after allegedly fleeing police with a 3-year-old in the car. That toddler was allegedly not in a car seat.

Maddox is out on bond on home incarceration. McClellan was in court Monday morning entering his not guilty plea. He is out on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Dawne Gee named "Keeper of the Dream" award winner.
Dawne Gee on being named a 2023 Keeper of the Dream
File photo of the 2018 Pegasus Pins.
2023 Pegasus Pins arriving at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience
Louisville Water said it is continuing its increased monitoring of the city’s drinking water...
Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers; mild temperatures