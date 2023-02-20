Former Moore High School student pleaded not guilty to bringing gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former student of Moore High School has just pleaded not guilty to bringing a gun onto the Jefferson County Public Schools campus.

There are two suspects in the case and now they’ve both pleaded not guilty. They’re former students, but the Louisville Metro Police Department said the whole thing started with an altercation between current students on Oct. 19, 2022.

The police report states that one of the students called Damian Andrew Maddox and Matthew Baker McClellan, III, and they pulled up to the school and got out. Police said McClellan had a handgun in his waistband and Maddox was waving his around.

A bunch of people were in the parking lot: staff and students. Police said Maddox and McClellan called one student out who was leaving with his dad saying they were going to physically assault him, according to the police report.

Maddox was arrested back in November and McClellan was arrested on Saturday. Both are facing several charges, including menacing and second-degree terroristic threatening. Maddox is also facing charges for another October incident after allegedly fleeing police with a 3-year-old in the car. That toddler was allegedly not in a car seat.

Maddox is out on bond on home incarceration. McClellan was in court Monday morning entering his not guilty plea. He is out on a $75,000 bond.

