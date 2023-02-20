Gov. Beshear awards more than $10 million for Grayson County education, tourism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grayson County has been awarded more than $10 million by Gov. Andy Beshear to help support career and technical education, tourism and local nonprofits.

Beshear made the announcement on Monday morning, stating funding would go to support the Grayson County Technology Center for renovations, new finishes and equipment, construction for additional labs and more.

“My administration will always put education first, and that includes helping our students discover technical fields where they can get hands-on experience, serve others and find great jobs that can support a family,” Beshear said.

“We are so appreciative of the Governor and our legislature recognizing the vital importance that CTE classes and hands-on training provide for the future of our county and of the commonwealth,” Grayson County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson said in a release. “We are excited for this opportunity and the doors it will open for our students, for our staff and for our community. Great things are happening right here and right now at the Grayson County Technology Center.”

The funds would also be used to repair the center’s aging plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

In addition, Beshear said $75,580 is being awarded to the Grayson County Tourism Commission and $25,193 to the City of Leitchfield Tourism and Convention Commission to help support travel marketing and promotion.

The funding was secured as part of the $75 million federal American Rescue Plan Act which was announced by the governor in July. Funds have previously been distributed across the commonwealth to other eligible tourism organizations.

“The Grayson County Tourism Commission would like to thank Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Tourism Cabinet for remembering Kentucky’s tourism industry, especially Grayson County, for this ARPA funding,” Tiffany Decker, executive director of the Grayson County Tourism Commission said in a release. “This money allows us to do things we didn’t have funding for in the past. We want Grayson County to be a tourist destination everyone loves to visit, and this funding will make that possible.”

Eleven awards totaling $392,992.51 was also handed out to Grayson County nonprofits from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, providing assistance to organizations across Kentucky to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The list of nonprofits awarded is below:

$80,399 for the Grayson County Alliance

$60,346.87 for St. Anthony’s Parish of Peonia, Kentucky

$55,814.46 for St. Paul’s Parish of St. Paul, Kentucky

$45,640.30 for St. Joseph’s Parish of Leitchfield, Kentucky

$44,465.20 for St. Augustine’s Parish of Grayson Springs, Kentucky

$36,581.11 for St. Benedict’s Parish of Wax, Kentucky

$24,709.55 for St. Elizabeth’s Parish of Clarkson, Kentucky

$22,902.00 for Tri-County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

$19,320.00 for the Grayson County Ministerial Association (GCMA)

$2,099.43 for The Salvation Army, Grayson County

$714.59 for Friends of Rough River Lake Inc.

