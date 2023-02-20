Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-71 shutdowns/rolling roadblocks occurring in Oldham County

(Source: WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of coming across shutdowns or rolling roadblocks intermittently occurring on Interstate 71.

Workers will be pulling cables and wires on both I-71 North and I-71 South between the Gene Snyder and Exit 14. This will be happening on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oldham County Emergency Management encourages drivers to take a different route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Monday morning showers; More rain by mid-week
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
Several people displaced following large fire in Pleasure Ridge Park
On Sunday evening, there was a woman shot by an officer in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood