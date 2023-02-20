I-71 shutdowns/rolling roadblocks occurring in Oldham County
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of coming across shutdowns or rolling roadblocks intermittently occurring on Interstate 71.
Workers will be pulling cables and wires on both I-71 North and I-71 South between the Gene Snyder and Exit 14. This will be happening on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oldham County Emergency Management encourages drivers to take a different route.
