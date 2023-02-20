Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 6:00 : JCPS Superintendent leads session on new school start time proposal

The new proposal creates a range of nine different start times to alleviate the shortage of school bus drivers.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is providing more information on a proposed change to school start times.

The new proposal, titled “Smart Start,” was announced by JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on Wednesday, creating a range of nine different start times to alleviate the shortage of school bus drivers.

Pollio is leading an information session on the new school start time proposal on Monday night, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Watch the full session below:

