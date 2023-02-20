LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a homicide in the Irish Hill neighborhood back in January.
On Jan. 26, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived and found 51-year-old Kenneth Maier shot. Maier was found behind the Commonwealth Theatre Center, and died before he could be taken to the hospital.
LMPD said a 14-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon and was charged with “murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of auto (attempt).”
No other information was provided. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.
