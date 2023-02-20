Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a homicide in the Irish Hill neighborhood back in January.

On Jan. 26, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived and found 51-year-old Kenneth Maier shot. Maier was found behind the Commonwealth Theatre Center, and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD said a 14-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon and was charged with “murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of auto (attempt).”

No other information was provided. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

