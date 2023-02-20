LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday evening, there was a woman shot by an officer in the Valley Station neighborhood according to LMPD.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers responded to a scene on the 9100 block of Chenault Rd around 5:42 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a woman holding and waiving a gun in the middle of the street.

Villaroel said officers instructed the woman to drop the weapon and refused. The woman then continued to advance towards the officers.

Officers fired upon the woman and she was give aid immediately. The weapon was also recovered.

“This is preliminary at this time,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “But it appears that the officers followed all protocols and procedures for this department.”

Officials said no officers were injured in the incident.

“We are grateful tonight that our officers weren’t injured and that the subject this evening was rendered immediate aid,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Kentucky State Police will be the lead in this investigation.

