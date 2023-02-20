Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood

On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood according to LMPD.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday evening, there was a woman shot by an officer in the Valley Station neighborhood according to LMPD.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers responded to a scene on the 9100 block of Chenault Rd around 5:42 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a woman holding and waiving a gun in the middle of the street.

Villaroel said officers instructed the woman to drop the weapon and refused. The woman then continued to advance towards the officers.

Officers fired upon the woman and she was given aid immediately. The weapon was also recovered.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the woman was alert, conscious and talking while being transported to the hospital.

“I have spoken to LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel regarding an officer involved shooting this evening,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “The Chief informed me the incident involved a woman brandishing a firearm on a residential street, who advanced on LMPD officers and, after several verbal commands, the officers responded and the suspect was struck by gunfire. LMPD rendered immediate aid and her condition is unknown. I am grateful no LMPD officers were harmed in this encounter and thankful no members of the public were injured during this incident. I am also thankful footage of this incident was captured on a body worn camera. We will update the public on this incident as information becomes available.”

“This is preliminary at this time,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “But it appears that the officers followed all protocols and procedures for this department.”

Officials said no officers were injured in the incident.

“We are grateful tonight that our officers weren’t injured and that the subject this evening was rendered immediate aid,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Kentucky State Police will be the lead in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
500 block of Roselane Street.
Juvenile dies at hospital after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood
KSP: Man killed in Henry County crash
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
Several people displaced following large fire in Pleasure Ridge Park
Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
The Ancient Order of Hibernians will present the 50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade,...
50th Annual Louisville St. Patrick’s Parade kickoff