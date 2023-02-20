Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water said it is continuing its increased monitoring of the city’s drinking water following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3.

The water company provided an update Monday stating Ohio River water upriver from Louisville does not contain quantifiable amounts of butyl acrylate or other chemicals from the train derailment.

Water that would have contained remnants from the spill are calculated to flow by Louisville on Monday, according to the company.

Continued testing have stated there are no detections in any of the samples collected from the Ohio River upstream from the city.

The company also stated it has been analyzing data from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and other nearby utilities.

“When there’s a potential issue with water quality, it’s important to know that Louisville Water can adjust our treatment strategy to minimize any risk,” a statement from Louisville Water reads. “One advantage in planning is the river itself. Significant rainfall late last week greatly accelerated the flow of the river and that’s an advantage for diluting any remnants of a spill.”

With the added rainfall, Louisville Water said the river’s flow increased to more than three times the daily flow of 75 billion gallons of water.

Louisville Water said it has been performing daily sampling on the Ohio River as one of more than 200 tests for the community’s drinking water, with more frequent monitoring and analysis whenever a large incident on the Ohio River occurs.

The company shared the following table from butyl acrylate sampling data obtained from Feb. 11, when testing began based on river flow, through Feb. 19.

Louisville Water said there was no detection on any of days tested.

Norfolk Southern, the train company involved in the derailment, said it is working with environmental and health agencies in Ohio to respond to environmental impact caused in the accident.

