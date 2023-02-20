McNeese State assistant named new Kentucky State head football coach

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University has named Felton Huggins as the school’s new head football coach.

Huggins comes to the Frankfort campus after spending the past season as assistant coach of wide receivers at McNeese State University. He previously had been the offensive coordinator and inside wide receivers at Charleston Southern and spend six season before that a LaGrange College in Georgia serving as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and academic coordinator.

A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Huggins was a three year starter and finished his college career as the career leader in receptions with 162 and receiving yards with 2,350. He still holds school records for catches in a season with 84 and receiving yards in a season with 1,313.

Professionally, Huggins placed six seasons. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills of the NFL, the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe and the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

