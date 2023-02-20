Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

The family of John Taylor Jr. said he kept to himself, never bothered anyone, and nobody who actually knew who would have done this.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another family in Louisville is grieving after losing one of their loved ones.

John Taylor Jr., 32, was out walking in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on the night of Friday, Feb. 10 when somebody shot him. He died in the hospital.

His family held a memorial for him on Saturday. They said he kept to himself, never bothered anyone, and nobody who actually knew who would have done this.

“He had to lay out here on this ground by himself for no reason. I loved my brother with all my heart. I love my brother. He didn’t deserve this,” Shawnta Clay said.

No arrests have been made in connection to Taylor’s death.

RELATED: Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Deterrius Brown
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Isolated afternoon showers; mild temperatures
The family of John Taylor Jr. said he kept to himself, never bothered anyone, and nobody who...
Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Feb. 18 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/20