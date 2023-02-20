Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another family in Louisville is grieving after losing one of their loved ones.

John Taylor Jr., 32, was out walking in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on the night of Friday, Feb. 10 when somebody shot him. He died in the hospital.

His family held a memorial for him on Saturday. They said he kept to himself, never bothered anyone, and nobody who actually knew who would have done this.

“He had to lay out here on this ground by himself for no reason. I loved my brother with all my heart. I love my brother. He didn’t deserve this,” Shawnta Clay said.

No arrests have been made in connection to Taylor’s death.

RELATED: Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.