Number 15 social hall in Whiskey Row opening this spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new multi-story social hall and distillery located in Whiskey Row is set to open to the public this spring.

Number 15 is located in the renovated historic 121 West Main Street Building, and is set to host multiple bars, an entertainment space a penthouse suite and more in its five-story location.

According to a release, the name “Number 15″ was chosen to honor Kentucky as the 15th state to join the Union.

“The history of the building plays an important role in our offerings, which continues to push both the vibrancy of Louisville and the expectations of our guests,” Spencer Fronk, CEO of Number 15′s parent company Numbers Holding Company said. “Number 15 brings together the best parts of Kentucky in one seamless experience.”

The location will bring together multiple breweries and distilleries under one roof, and will allow guests to experience live music, events, food and more under one roof.

More information on the location can be found on Number 15′s website.

