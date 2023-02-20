Ohio River water intakes remain closed in Cincinnati, NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio River water intakes remain closed Monday on both sides of the river in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in light of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

Both Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Northern Kentucky Water District shut their water intakes over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

A compound called 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol was detected upstream of water intakes belonging to both agencies, they said Sunday in separate news releases.

This compound is commonly used in industrial applications including for flavorings and fragrances.

Analyses of water drawn from both agencies’ water intakes have not indicated detectable concentrations of the compound, however, their releases stated.

Both departments say they will continue to collect samples at several locations along the river and make decisions in the future about when to reopen their intakes.

They are using their storage capacities to continue service until intakes are reopened.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works Ohio River water results. (Greater Cincinnati Water Works)

When asked by FOX19 if they think this chemical is related to the train derailment, an NKWD spokesperson said they have not been able to definitively determine that at this time.

NKWD’s state-of-the art treatment processes − powdered activated carbon in addition to granular activated carbon (GAC) − will also serve as a protective treatment barrier.

“Maintaining the safety of our community’s drinking water is our highest priority,” said Lindsey Rechtin, President & CEO of NKWD.

“The response to this Ohio River spill event thus far has been extraordinary. I cannot express enough gratitude to all NKWD staff for their efforts to ensure that our community’s drinking water supply remains safe and reliable. Moreover, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and Thomas More University have been incredible partners throughout this event. As a community member, I am grateful to know that the health of my family is safe because of their efforts.”

According to the Cincinnati Environmental Management System, the allowable level of Butyl Acrylate is 560 parts per billion, and the highest level it reached was 12.5 in Little Beaver Creek.

Thirty-eight rail cars on an eastbound general merchandise freight train derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad just before 9 p.m. on Feb 3, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

As a result, a fire ensued, which damaged an additional 12 cars.

There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train—11 of which derailed. Here’s a list of the chemicals on board, including cancer-causing vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, which can cause breathing difficulties in cases of overexposure, according to the NTSB and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

On Feb. 3, low levels of butyl acrylate were detected in the Ohio River upstream.

As of Friday, it was detected in Gallipolis, OH-about 200 miles from Cincinnati.

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine said at a news conference the chemical plume in the Ohio River “is completely dissipated.”

“We do believe that there’s no reason to be concerned about water from the Ohio River and there’s never really been a reason to be concerned,” he said Friday.

DeWine stressed they are relying on the very agencies that monitor the Ohio River every single day - and they are saying the water “is OK.”

“The Ohio River is very well monitored. It’s monitored 365 days a year. What started out with the plume could not be seen, I am told, but they could tell there was a little rise in the numbers, not in a dangerous area at all when this started when it moved downstream. Now I am told they cannot find it at all.”

