Presales for tickets to Beyoncé's Louisville show begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday is the day Beyoncé fans in Louisville have been eagerly waiting for as presale tickets for her July show has begun.

Back on Feb. 1, it was announced Beyoncé would be making a stop at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17 as part of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Louisville was part of Group C for ticketing, with presales opening up first to BeyHive Verified Fans on Feb. 20. Additional presales happen throughout the week for Citi cardmembers, Verizon Up members and Ticketmaster Verified Fans.

Fans who are chosen to participate in presales will be given a unique code to access their scheduled presale time.

Ticketmaster recommends being signed in to the same account used during registration and to have payment information saved for easy checkout.

General ticket sale dates are scheduled for a later time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.