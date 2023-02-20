Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
Officers arrested 29-year-old Deterrius Brown in connection to the homicide. He was charged...
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
There's a couple top Derby picks to look out for this year, and the Survivors Parade deadline...
11 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks top Derby picks, Survivors Parade
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home