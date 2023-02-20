‘They’re Off!’ Derby Festival kickoff luncheon features ‘Ninja Warrior’ host Matt Iseman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual kick-off luncheon for the Kentucky Derby Festival is bringing in a true ninja warrior as a special guest.

Tickets are now on sale for the “They’re Off! Luncheon” scheduled for April 21 at the Grand Ballroom of the Galt House Hotel with featured guest Matt Iseman, host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

Iseman is also known for his various roles on commercials and sitcoms as well as hosting coverage of the 2020 and 2022 Olympics on Peacock, according to a release.

“We always say at the Derby Festival that we’re in the business of fun,” Matt Gibson, Derby Festival President & CEO said in a release. “What better way to kick-off the festivities than with someone whose known around the country for making people laugh. We look forward to welcoming Matt to Louisville to tell jokes, talk ninja warriors and entertain our guests with his inspiring stories.”

The luncheon was first held in 1957 and is an annual tradition for the Kentucky Derby Festival, serving as the organization’s second-oldest event.

Iseman will join other celebrities and visionaries such as Lily Tomlin, Larry King, Magic Johnson, James Earl Jones and more.

This year’s event will feature the presentation of the Heartland Volunteer of the Year Award and the Fifth Third Bank Silver Horseshoe Award for service to the community, KDF said.

Tickets are available for $100 each or $800 for a table of eight.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

