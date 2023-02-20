Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘They’re Off!’ Derby Festival kickoff luncheon features ‘Ninja Warrior’ host Matt Iseman

Tickets are now on sale for the “They’re Off! Luncheon” with featured guest Matt Iseman, host...
Tickets are now on sale for the “They’re Off! Luncheon” with featured guest Matt Iseman, host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual kick-off luncheon for the Kentucky Derby Festival is bringing in a true ninja warrior as a special guest.

Tickets are now on sale for the “They’re Off! Luncheon” scheduled for April 21 at the Grand Ballroom of the Galt House Hotel with featured guest Matt Iseman, host of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

Iseman is also known for his various roles on commercials and sitcoms as well as hosting coverage of the 2020 and 2022 Olympics on Peacock, according to a release.

“We always say at the Derby Festival that we’re in the business of fun,” Matt Gibson, Derby Festival President & CEO said in a release. “What better way to kick-off the festivities than with someone whose known around the country for making people laugh. We look forward to welcoming Matt to Louisville to tell jokes, talk ninja warriors and entertain our guests with his inspiring stories.”

The luncheon was first held in 1957 and is an annual tradition for the Kentucky Derby Festival, serving as the organization’s second-oldest event.

Iseman will join other celebrities and visionaries such as Lily Tomlin, Larry King, Magic Johnson, James Earl Jones and more.

This year’s event will feature the presentation of the Heartland Volunteer of the Year Award and the Fifth Third Bank Silver Horseshoe Award for service to the community, KDF said.

Tickets are available for $100 each or $800 for a table of eight.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
Officers arrested 29-year-old Deterrius Brown in connection to the homicide. He was charged...
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go

Latest News

There's a couple top Derby picks to look out for this year, and the Survivors Parade deadline...
11 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks top Derby picks, Survivors Parade
Felton Huggins was introduced as the new head football coach of Kentucky State University on...
McNeese State assistant named new Kentucky State head football coach
File photo of the 2018 Pegasus Pins.
2023 Pegasus Pins arriving at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Feb. 18 2023