VIDEO: Pickup truck plows into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck plowed into a house in Lexington.

It happened Monday afternoon around 1:20 on Carlisle Avenue.

A surveillance camera at a nearby home captured the crash on video:

The homeowner, Paul Cornett, was not home at the time of the crash. Cornett says he usually does not work on Mondays but did today.

The driver was not injured by the crash.

Cornett claims the driver did not have a driver’s license but had insurance.

The fire department says there is significant structural damage to the house. They say it will require “significant shoring.”

“Significant damage to the house. Obviously, you can tell the whole front wall is gone. The left side of the house was knocked off the foundation. We believe that the right side wall is also partially off the foundation. It took out a load-bearing wall in the middle house. So there is significant damage to that house,” said Major John Ott, Lexington Fire Department.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

No charges have been filed.

