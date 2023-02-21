15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Jesse Wilson, 37, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his part in a larger conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

They say Wilson is the last of fifteen members of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy based in Evansville.

Officials say Central Holman, IV, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky was the main source of methamphetamine for the conspiracy, whose ringleaders were Gary Forston, 42, and Jason Kyle Wilson, 45, both of Evansville.

Many of the defendants were members and associates of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.

“The members of this conspiracy will spend many years in federal prison for pumping large quantities of methamphetamine onto our streets,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Methamphetamine use devastates so many families and kills hundreds of Hoosiers every year. That’s why we will work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to dismantle armed organizations trafficking in deadly drugs. The sentences imposed in this case demonstrate our commitment to protecting the public from these dangerous criminals.”

“Drugs destroy communities by themselves, but the deadly results are compounded as criminal enterprises use firearms enforce their illegal trade.” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to lock up those putting poison into our community.”

“Individuals like Mr. Wilson who are part of a violent methamphetamine trafficking organization must be held accountable for their actions. The DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our state, local and federal partners in order to keep our communities safe,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon. “The DEA commends the outstanding work of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department, Owensboro, KY Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the countless hours spent bringing these individuals to justice.”

According to court documents, beginning in at least 2018, Central Holman, IV, served as the main source of supply of methamphetamine for the conspiracy, while Gary Forston and Jason Kyle Wilson served as ring leaders of the conspiracy to distribute to mid and low-level distributors.

The investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement officers arrested Jason Kyle Wilson for the armed dealing of methamphetamine in Evansville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) found that Holman first began distributing methamphetamine to Jason Wilson and Clarence Grubbs in late 2018 or early 2019.

Officials say Holman resided in Owensboro, and often met members of the conspiracy there or in Evansville to distribute the methamphetamine.

They say Holman distributed approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine to members of the conspiracy in 2019 and at least 50 pounds in 2018.

Once they acquired the drug, Officials say Forston and Wilson distributed the methamphetamine to mid-level distributors, Adam Lafferty, Shane Lewis, James Benton, Brian Eden, Paul Overby, Kimberly Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Matthew Meredith, Clarence Grubbs, Daniel Wiscaver, and April Martin.

They say among the locations used to distribute and receive money for the substances was The Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse located on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville.

Law enforcement officers say they seized over 20 firearms and over $10,000 in United States currency during the course of the investigation.

The say the conspiracy was responsible for over 80 pounds of methamphetamine distributed in the Southern District of Indiana. T

he U.S. Attorney’s Office is currently in litigation to seeking to forfeit the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse as the proceeds and instrumentality of criminal conduct.

As of today, all 15 defendants have been sentenced as follows:

Sentencings connected to Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club (U.S. Department of Justice)

