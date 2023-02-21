24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a shooting at Gordon Food Service (GFS) distribution center that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Officials later identified the 24-year-old man killed in the shooting as Charles E. Puckett Jr.

Puckett died after being taken to University Hospital for his multiple injuries in the shooting, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Shepherdsville Police Department Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley said that calls came in Monday around 9:31 p.m. about a reported shooting in the 300 block of Gordon Industrial Drive.

Officers found two people shot and they were taken to the hospital.

Police said that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the distribution center and there was no threat to any of the employees.

The suspect, Corey Z. Rowland, fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

According to an arrest citation, Rowland had called 911 to turn himself in. He was apprehended by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In an interview with a detective, Rowland said left work early and stated in his vehicle waiting for “Chuck” and shot him 17 times. Rowland also said he shot “Josh” because “Josh” was friends with “Chuck.”

Rowland was arraigned in the Bullitt County District Court on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

This shooting is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.