$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals responsible for stealing copper wire from highway lighting systems.

Officials are now offering $5,000 for information leading to arrests in the case, stating hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage have been caused.

In the Louisville-area alone, around 94,000 feet of copper wire has been stolen from light poles and junction boxes, according to the KYTC.

Thefts include areas along Interstate 65 between Exit 3 near Franklin, Ky. all the way to I-264 in Louisville, as well as eight other interchanges.

“Stealing copper is a crime that victimizes all Kentucky taxpayers,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a release. “Stolen wiring has to be replaced, broken lighting systems have to be repaired, and it’s the taxpayers who are left with the bill.”

KYTC said it is working with the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security to spread the word that the thefts endanger drivers and can put thieves at risk for electrocution.

The transportation cabinet shared three photos on Tuesday of subjects who are accused of stealing wire from lighting systems in Jefferson County.

Back in 2014, KYTC said a similar occurrence of copper wire thefts happened along interstates and parkways in central Kentucky. Two residents of Clark County, Ky. were arrested and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor and felony theft charges.

Residents who know something about the thefts or suspects are asked to call the KYTC Office of Inspector General at (502) 330-7506. Local law enforcement should also be called if residents see any active crimes or suspicious activity.

Intersections that have gone dark should be reported to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at (877) FOR-KYTC (367-5982).

