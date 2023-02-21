Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’

An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house fire. (Source: Arizona's Family )
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A family in Arizona says they have lost everything in a house fire, including their grandmother.

The fire happened over the weekend at a home in Avondale, about 30 minutes outside of downtown Phoenix.

“The house was completely lit up in flames,” said family member Devynn Vasquez. “My cousin and uncle were there as well as his mother. Thinking of them burning in it is just frightening.”

Two family members were sent to the hospital after suffering injuries in the fire, but 90-year-old Esther Cabrera died.

“It’s a lot for our family, so we are just sticking together,” Vasquez said.

The family said it is holding out hope for the critically injured members as they sent to the Maricopa County Burn Unit.

“Scary. I mean my cousin doesn’t have the mobility to be able to move quickly and think on his feet and my uncle is older,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said her uncle, Frank Cabrera, was hurt while he ran through the burning home, rescuing his son, who has cerebral palsy.

Frank Cabrera reportedly also went back inside to grab Esther Cabrera.

“He had her by the hand, but she released him because she wanted to get her dogs,” said relative Juanita Guerrero. “But he ended up inhaling a lot of smoke and collapsed and couldn’t get her out.”

According to the family, the dogs were everything to Esther Cabrera.

“She was a very loving, nice woman. She loved her pets, they were her life,” Vasquez said. “She was trying to save her dogs but unfortunately she didn’t make it out.”

The family said the two relatives at the hospital suffered third-degree burns and are currently in medically induced comas with planned surgeries.

“I saw my brother-in-law in the ambulance, and I saw him covered in burns, all over his arms, and he was in a lot of pain,” Guerrero said.

Family members said they have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses while trying to recover after the devastating house fire.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide

Latest News

Deidre Mengedoht video still
Ky. Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder of LMPD Det. Diedre Mengedoht
FILE - Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna attends a news conference on the...
Mexico’s ex-public security chief convicted in US drug case
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul,...
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid
Damion Davis, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary,...
Customer stalked employee before stabbing her 7 times on Valentine’s Day, arrest warrant says